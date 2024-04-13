Needham & Company LLC Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $400.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 4.1 %

AXON opened at $310.81 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,048,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,484,000 after purchasing an additional 266,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

