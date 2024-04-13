Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESPR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

