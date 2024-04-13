Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NRIX opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $822.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 228,237 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,174,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after acquiring an additional 635,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

