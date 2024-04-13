NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 2.0 %

TSLA traded down $3.55 on Friday, hitting $171.05. The company had a trading volume of 64,722,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,814,936. The firm has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

