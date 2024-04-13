NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 94,903 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,636. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

