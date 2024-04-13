NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $3.60 on Friday, reaching $198.69. 35,388,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,066,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

