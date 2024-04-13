NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $1,476,248.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCN. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $205.79. The company had a trading volume of 126,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.39 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day moving average of $203.51.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.