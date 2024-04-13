NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.49. The company had a trading volume of 209,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,947. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.63. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $246.79.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile



Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

