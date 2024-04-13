NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Financial Architects LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTEB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,057,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,268. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

