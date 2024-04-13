NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 295,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.71. 280,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.08. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.17 and a 12 month high of $447.49.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSO

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.