NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.79. 197,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,933. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.