NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Intuit Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of INTU traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $621.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $646.53 and a 200 day moving average of $595.60. The company has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

