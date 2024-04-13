Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

NR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 2.75.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 179.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after acquiring an additional 574,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 99,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,567,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

