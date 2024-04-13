NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock remained flat at $92.00 during trading on Friday. 10,905,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,712,185. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.