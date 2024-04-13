North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,676.03

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,676.03 ($46.53) and traded as high as GBX 3,700 ($46.83). North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 3,580 ($45.31), with a volume of 7,680 shares trading hands.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £496.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8,809.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,677.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,714.74.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 68.50 ($0.87) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s dividend payout ratio is -5,238.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North Atlantic Smaller Cos

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos

In other news, insider Julian Fagge acquired 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,800 ($48.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,874 ($25,153.78). In related news, insider Fiona Gilbert purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,708 ($46.93) per share, for a total transaction of £25,956 ($32,851.54). Also, insider Julian Fagge purchased 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,800 ($48.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,874 ($25,153.78). 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

