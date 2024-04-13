Northstar Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VB traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.95. The stock had a trading volume of 527,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,921. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

