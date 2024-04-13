Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,745. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

