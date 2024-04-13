Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $4.09 on Friday, reaching $227.79. The company had a trading volume of 197,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,933. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

