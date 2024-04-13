Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 155 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.53.

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

Boeing stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.55. 7,568,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,862. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $169.37 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.