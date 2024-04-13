Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.04.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $5.21 on Friday, reaching $166.12. 3,551,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,052. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

