Northstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after acquiring an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,670,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,306,000 after acquiring an additional 207,783 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,925,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

