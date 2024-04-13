Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.69. The stock had a trading volume of 351,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $131.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

