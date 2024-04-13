Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,855. The firm has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

