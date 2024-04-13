Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.00. 3,574,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.54 and its 200-day moving average is $235.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $356.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

