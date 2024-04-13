Northstar Asset Management LLC Takes $943,000 Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,827,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,869,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $19,498,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $12,366,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.0 %

VLTO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.37. 1,299,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion and a PE ratio of 24.41.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

