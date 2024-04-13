Numbers Protocol (NUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $63.17 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 609,610,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 609,610,789 with 599,544,975 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.11148402 USD and is down -10.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,595,441.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

