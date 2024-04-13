NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Short Interest Update

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,690,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 15,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SMR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.27. 2,872,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,868,416. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.06.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 255.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,408 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 204,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

