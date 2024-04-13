Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUMV. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,054,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,918 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NUMV traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $32.65. 38,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $333.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

