Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.06.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $69.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

