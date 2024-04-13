Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCN. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ocwen Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Ocwen Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE OCN opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 18.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Ocwen Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 41.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 126.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 145,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

