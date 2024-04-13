OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,046,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 244,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 93.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 812,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,069,000 after buying an additional 392,947 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,107,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

