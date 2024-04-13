Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Lowered to $231.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $231.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $212.50 to $207.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $221.13 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after buying an additional 81,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

