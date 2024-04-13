Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Olin by 76.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OLN opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

