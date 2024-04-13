OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Hits $101.80 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $101.80 million and approximately $42.28 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00057155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00020184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00013377 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001118 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.