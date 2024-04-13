OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 290.4% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OMRON Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. OMRON has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.13.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). OMRON had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OMRON will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
