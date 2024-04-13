Oppenheimer Increases Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $75.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.08.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The business’s revenue was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 10,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $560,196.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 32,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 10,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $560,196.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,226. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.