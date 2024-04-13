Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUE. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

