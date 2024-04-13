Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.88 and last traded at $122.84. Approximately 1,249,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,689,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $332.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.