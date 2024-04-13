ORG Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $263,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,506,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,245,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

