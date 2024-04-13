ORG Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1,687.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,520,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,202,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after purchasing an additional 937,404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.12. 690,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,337. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

