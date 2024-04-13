ORG Partners LLC Buys 45,616 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 364.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 234,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,225,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 171,352 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 283,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $6,225,000.

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 31,528,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,487,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

