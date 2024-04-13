ORG Partners LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $768.71. 960,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,665. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $695.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

