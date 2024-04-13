ORG Partners LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.69. 1,134,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,588. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.47.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

