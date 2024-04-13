ORG Partners LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,545,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,458. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

