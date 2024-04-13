ORG Partners LLC Purchases 1,513 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 291.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,540. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.44 and its 200-day moving average is $311.03. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

