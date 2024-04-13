ORG Partners LLC Purchases 2,964 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 287.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.28. 2,510,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

