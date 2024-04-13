ORG Partners LLC Purchases 509 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IWF stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,455. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.55 and its 200-day moving average is $303.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.