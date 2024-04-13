ORG Partners LLC Purchases 532 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $221.76 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.43.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

