ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,034,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,130,948. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

