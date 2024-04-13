ORG Partners LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.83. 590,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.03 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $547.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.24.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

